CCB Police Arrest Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize 120 Kg Ganja

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized 120 kg Ganja from their possession at Pilikur, Talapady here, on February 6.

The arrested have been identified as Anoop alias Kati from Wayanad, Kerala and Latheef K V from Kannur, Kerala.

According to the police, on February 6, after getting reliable information about Ganja being transported from Odissa to Mangaluru and Kerala by a Bolero car, the CCB police got into action. They arrested the accused at Pilikuru, Talapady.

The police seized 120 kg of Ganja worth Rs 28 lakhs, three mobile phones, cash of Rs 4020 and a Bolero car all worth Rs 35 lakhs from their possession. The accused are from Kerala state and were bringing Ganja from Odisha, Andra Pradesh via Bengaluru and transporting it to Mangaluru and Kerala.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the CEN police station. The accused have been produced before the court and sent to police custody for further investigations.