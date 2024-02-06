Centre hasn’t released a single rupee under NDRF to Karnataka: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Mangaluru: The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for allegedly not releasing a single rupee from NDRF.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the Union Government is committing practices of injustice by denying dueful funds to Karnataka and added that he will participate in the protest held in New Delhi condemning the fiscal injustice.

“The Union government has not released a single rupee under NDRF to Karnataka. Their team has visited and submitted a report but it has been four months, we have not received any relief so far. The state government has not done any justice to Kalyana Karnataka as it has already provided a Rs 3000 crore special package,” Khandre said.

The Minister also alleged that the southern states are already suffering due to the impartial treatment from the Union Government.

“We warn the centre to stop this injustice if not they will be responsible,” he said.

To a query on candidate selection for Lok Sabha polls, the minister said that senior party leaders will decide on the matter.

“There are many candidates and as a district in-charge minister of Bidar, I have a responsibility to make sure a candidate from Bidar wins in the Lok Sabha polls.”

The minister, when asked on possibilities of him contetsing, declined such a move saying that there are many deserving and able candidates in the Congress party and there was no need for him to contest.

On Jagadish Shettar quitting Congress and rejoining the BJP, the Minister said that the BJP are trying to woo several other members from Congress including Savadi.

“However, no one including Savadi will leave Congress for the BJP,” the Mnister ascertained.

“We will win maximum Lok Sabha seats. We are having a party workers conference on February 17 in Mangaluru. Out of 28, we will win 20 to 22 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. We will provide a stable government and all guarantees have been implemented. People have blessed us in assembly polls and they will also bless us in Lok Sabha polls,” he said.