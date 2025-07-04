Mangalore: Man Dies After Injury Sustained During Argument

Mangaluru: A 38-year-old man, identified as Nitesh Nayak, died late Thursday night in Madur Site following a severe injury to his hand. The incident occurred when Mr. Nayak, in a fit of anger, broke the glass of a showcase in his residence.

According to reports, Mr. Nayak, son of Satish Nayak and a resident of Madur Site, was involved in a food line sales business with his brother. Upon returning home on Thursday, Mr. Nayak reportedly engaged in a dispute with his father and brother near Kotekar Beeri Junction. The argument continued at their home, culminating in Mr. Nayak breaking the showcase glass.

The broken glass severed a nerve in Mr. Nayak’s hand, leading to significant blood loss and, ultimately, his death.

Ullal Police Station has registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.



