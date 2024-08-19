Thief Steals from Hemmadi Temple, Leaves Stolen Money at Nearby School

Kundapur: In a bizarre incident, a thief stole money from the Hemmadi Lakshminarayana Temple’s donation box and left it at a nearby primary school. The theft occurred on Friday night, and the money was discovered by students on Monday.

The thief broke into the temple, stealing funds collected for the monthly Satyanarayana Puja, and also targeted three nearby houses, stealing a small amount of money. CCTV footage shows the thief walking near the panchayat office around 4 am.

The stolen money was found in a green bag on the windowsill of the primary school, which was noticed by teachers on Saturday but not taken seriously. On Monday, students opened the bag, found the money, and informed the headmaster, who then alerted the temple administration and the Kundapura police.

The police seized the money and are investigating the incident from various angles, using the temple’s CCTV footage to track the thief’s movements.