CCBI Releases ‘Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod’

Kigali, Rwanda: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has officially released the “Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod”, marking a key milestone in the ongoing synodal journey of the Church.

The release took place on 1 August 2025, during the 20th Plenary Assembly of SECAM (Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar), held from 30 July to 4 August 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of both the CCBI and the FABC, presented the first copy to Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, Archbishop of Kinshasa and President of SECAM.

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, Archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda; Cardinal Protase Rugambwa, Archbishop of Tabora, Tanzania, and Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, were present for the release ceremony.

The document outlines practical steps for deepening communion, participation, and mission—the three pillars of synodality highlighted by Pope Francis in the ongoing Synod on Synodality.

Pathways serves as a pastoral guide for the Church during the implementation phase. It calls on every member of the Church—clergy, religious, and laity—to actively engage in listening, shared responsibility, and building a participatory Church rooted in the Gospel.

For copies, contact: Email: ccbipublications@gmail.com; Mob No: 9886730224.