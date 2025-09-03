CCTV Captures Daring Burglary Attempt in Udupi

Udupi: A daring attempted burglary was reported in Udupi’s Kukkikatte area on Wednesday at around 1 a.m. A group of three masked men broke into the residence of Vittal Poojary in Subrahmanya Nagar, near Kukkikatte Muchhalagodu. The thieves ransacked the house, searching for valuables, but left without stealing anything after finding nothing of value.

Undeterred, the gang attempted to break into another nearby house. However, their plans were foiled when the residents woke up and switched on the lights, prompting the burglars to flee the scene in haste.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has sent shockwaves among local residents, who are now on high alert. The CCTV footage also reveals the gang walking along the road, identifying potential targets before attempting the break-ins.

Upon receiving the information, the Udupi Town Police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough inspection. The police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the culprits and prevent similar incidents in the future.