Ceasefire with Iran ‘pauses’ 60-day clock on congressional authorization: Pete Hegseth

Washington: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he believes the ceasefire with Iran “pauses” a 60-day clock on congressional authorization for war.

Hegseth made the remarks when asked by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine at a congressional hearing on Thursday about whether the Trump administration would seek authorization from Congress for the war with Iran on the 60-day mark of the war as required by law, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and White House counsel on that. However, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said.

“I do not believe the statute would support that,” Kaine said. “I think the 60 days runs (out) maybe tomorrow, and that’s going to pose a really important legal question for the administration there.”

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians.

US President Donald Trump notified Congress of the military campaign against Iran on March 2, making May 1 the 60-day milestone at which point the US War Powers Act requires the president to start winding down a war unless he receives congressional authorization, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone call, discussing the recent shooting at the White House press dinner, the situation in Iran and the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin said.

Putin strongly condemned the assassination attempt against Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, stressing in particular the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence, said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday after the phone conversation that lasted over an hour and a half.

Among the issues on the international agenda, the two leaders focused primarily on the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf, according to the Kremlin.

Putin viewed Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire as the right move, as it will help stabilise the situation, Ushakov said, adding that Putin drew attention to the inevitable, extremely dire consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community should the United States and Israel resort to force again.