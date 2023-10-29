CEN Sleuths Nab 3 Involved in Online Fraud pertaining to Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) Sleuths Nab Three Involved in Online Fraud Pertaining to Aadhaar-enabled Payment System

Mangaluru: It is a BIG relief to many people after the CEN crime police, Mangaluru have nabbed three people, all natives of the Purnia district of Bihar on the accusation of siphoning off money from bank accounts of people through hacking of AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) in the sub-registrar office.

As per police communication, the three persons during the last six months had withdrawn money from the bank accounts of those who got their properties registered in the city sub-registrar’s office. In this regard, quite a few complaints were received by the City CEN crime police, of which Ten cases were registered in the last two months.

The accused arrested are identified as Deepak Kumar Hebram (33), a resident of Supaul district in Bihar, Vivek Kumar Biswas (24), a resident of Araria district in Bihar and Madan Kumar (23), a resident of Araria district in Bihar.

In regard to this, a special team was formed to investigate these cases under the direction of city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCP (law and order) Sidharth Goyal, and DCP (crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar. The team was successful in apprehending three accused from the Purnia district of Bihar on 22 October 2023. The police source revealed that the accused illegally obtained records from the Cauvery-2.0 website related to the registration of properties got the Aadhar card and biometric details (thumbprint), scanned the fingerprint through a scanner and got the money transferred to their bank accounts.

A total amount of Rs 36,0242 from ten bank accounts of the accused has been confiscated by the police, including Mobile phone handsets and technical verification is being done. As of now PDFs of more than 1000 registration papers from Karnataka state and more than 300 PDFs of registration papers from Andhra Pradesh and other states are stored in the mobile phones.

The accused will be taken to Bihar for further spot verification and collection of additional documents. More investigation will be done and further action will be taken.