Centre committed to strengthening textile value chain in Northeast: Giriraj Singh

Shillong: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is committed to strengthening every segment of the textile value chain in the Northeastern region — from cocoon production to accessing global markets.

Inaugurating the Integrated Textile and Tourism Centre (ITTC) at Nongpoh, in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district, Union Minister Singh said that the Northeast is the pride of India’s textile heritage, adding that it is the land of Muga, Eri and traditional weaving excellence.

The Union Minister highlighted that the ITTC will serve as an integrated platform for training, design development, silk processing, product diversification and tourism, enabling Meghalaya’s artisans to access national and international opportunities.

He noted that the Union government is implementing multiple schemes to support handloom clusters, improve raw material availability, modernise weaving technologies and promote natural fibres globally.

Saying that new efforts were announced to boost farmers’ income in the state, the Union Minister told that it was discussed moving from two Muga crops to three so that farmers of the state can double their income.

“One acre can yield four to five lakh rupees with best practices. The Central Silk Board and the State Sericulture Department will work together to make this a reality.”

He emphasised the need to build an ecosystem that unlocks the region’s full potential, saying, “India is the only country producing different silks — Muga, Tasar, Mulberry and Eri. If Meghalaya and the Northeast scale up Muga and Eri, India can become a global leader, especially as other countries shift to synthetics,” Union Minister Singh said.

The Union Minister also highlighted the Union government’s commitment to building a strong textile and sericulture ecosystem in the Northeast.

Announcing the establishment of a new Weavers’ Service Centre in Meghalaya, Giriraj Singh said that in Guwahati, the Weavers’ Service Centre is a vital hub offering technical and design support to weavers.

The Union Minister said: “Right now, we have only one such centre in the region. I will now set up one in every state — starting from Meghalaya, once land is allotted by the state government.”

Emphasising the region’s comparative advantage, Giriraj Singh said: “I am fully confident that the Northeast can become a major buyer-seller hub. From Guwahati, it takes just one hour to reach natural silk production centres. This is a unique strength.”

Highlighting the Textile Ministry’s livelihood-focused initiative, the Union Minister said, “My goal is to connect every weaver to an income of Rs 50,000 per month — this is our ‘Pachlakhia Didi’ model. We have prepared the roadmap and we will implement it in Meghalaya with the state government’s support.”

He also interacted with master weavers and local producers, who expressed gratitude for the new facility, noting that the ITTC will help them access training, raw material support and better market opportunities.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, highlighted the significant presence of Northeast artisans on global platforms.

He recalled, “at BharatTex recently — one of the largest textile events in the world, more than two lakh industry stakeholders and 6,000 international buyers participated.

“On that same stage, a weaver from a remote village in Meghalaya presented their fabric with pride. This is the power of integration and India’s growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MoS said.

He emphasised that 52 per cent of India’s handlooms are located in the Northeast, making the region one of the strongest textile clusters in the country.

He also told that all Textile Ministers from across India will convene in Guwahati next month to deliberate on a Northeast-focused textile development agenda.

Meghalaya Textiles Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, expressed deep gratitude to the Ministry of Textiles for supporting the state’s aspirations.

Describing the ITTC as a “historic and transformative project”, he said, “This centre represents the coming together of tradition, skill and vision for Meghalaya’s cultural and economic future. It will empower artisans, revive our rich silk heritage, and position Nongpoh as a unique destination for textile tourism.”

He highlighted that the ITTC, built under the North East Regional Textile Promotion Scheme, has been envisioned as an artisan empowerment hub, a living museum for Ryndia, Eri and Muga silk, a centre for training, design development and product innovation, and a textile-tourism destination that will directly benefit local communities.

P. Sivakumar, Central Silk Board Member Secretary, appreciated Meghalaya’s traditional silk sector, saying, “Muga and Eri are not just fibres, they are the cultural and economic strengths of this region.”

The ITTC will provide scientific, technical and commercial support to enhance silk production, ensure quality, and expand market outreach, he said.

Sivakumar reaffirmed the Central Silk Board’s commitment to supporting Meghalaya in seed production, rearing capacity, yarn quality enhancement and cluster development.



