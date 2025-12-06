Sharing and Caring with the Less Fortunate Marks KORWA’s Annual Christmas Celebrations 2025

Mangaluru: The Konkan Overseas Returnees’ Welfare Association (KORWA) organized its annual Christmas Celebrations on December 6, 2025, at the St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, bringing joy, compassion, and the spirit of the Yuletide season to the less fortunate members of the community.

The programme commenced with a solemn invocation, followed by the ceremonial inauguration officiated by the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Fr Walter D’Souza, in conjunction with Fr Melwyn D’Cunha from Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatta. The symbolic release of balloons served as a visual representation of the burgeoning festive spirit. Suraj Rebello, President of KORWA and Convenor of the event, extended a formal welcome to the assembled gathering.





In his address, Fr Walter D’Souza underscored the profound significance of Christmas as a period characterized by compassion, generosity, and service to others. “Christmas presents an invaluable opportunity for us to extend our love and care to those in need,” he stated. “Christmas embodies love; it is intrinsically linked to sharing, caring, hope, and gratitude. KORWA’s celebration of Christmas, through the sharing of joy with the less fortunate, is a commendable embodiment of these principles. It is my sincere hope that KORWA will sustain its exemplary work and achieve continued success in its noble endeavours.”

MLC Ivan D’Souza also conveyed his congratulations to KORWA for its meaningful and inclusive approach to celebrating Christmas, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and support.

The celebrations showcased a dynamic array of performances, including Christmas carols, songs, and dances presented by children from diverse institutions, filling the hall with an atmosphere of elation and festivity. Remona Evette Pereira, recognized as a celebrated athlete, captivated the audience with a spectacular display of dance and acrobatic stunts. Vocalists Sonal Monteiro, Melba Crasta, Vinit Pretham D’Silva, Priya Menezes, and Navaneeth B R delivered enthralling performances that resonated with the audience. The Show Stoppers further energized the evening with their spirited dance routines.

Former Presidents Louis Lobo, Archibald Menezes, and Lancy Menezes were recognized and felicitated for their unwavering dedication and service to KORWA. Remona Evette Pereira was also honoured during the event by Fr Walter D’Souza and Deon Monteiro, alongside members of the KORWA governing body, in recognition of her achievements.

A prominent highlight of the programme was the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, who distributed sweets and gifts to the children, creating lasting and cherished memories for all attendees.

Shaina D’Souza and Lavita D’Souza served as the comperes for the programme, guiding the proceedings with professionalism and grace. Cultural Secretary Mabel Menezes delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

Distinguished personalities, including KORWA President Lancy D’Souza, Austin Peres, Gilbert D’Souza, Deon Monteiro, and numerous others, were in attendance. The celebration culminated in a fellowship dinner, fostering a sense of community and shared camaraderie.