‘Centre has no role’: BJP contests Siddaramaiah’s claim on Bengaluru Metro fare hike

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Monday that there is no role of the Central government in the Metro ticket fare hike announced in the state.

The Opposition leader added that if the Centre is indeed responsible for the metro ticket fare increase, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should write a letter to the Union government stating that the state will not accept any fare hike for the next two years.

Addressing a press conference, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashoka said the Congress-led government claims that the state holds an 87 per cent stake in the Bengaluru Metro.

However, the Karnataka government is now accusing the Central government of increasing the Metro ticket fares.

Opposition leader Ashoka challenged the Karnataka government, saying, “If the Central government had increased the Metro fares, the Chief Minister should write to the Centre expressing opposition to any fare hike for the next two years, instead of unfairly blaming the Central government.”

He also referred to a social media post on X by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2025 in which he claimed he had directed a reduction in Metro fares, asking how the state government had such authority if the Centre was responsible.

He alleged that Metro fares were increased because the Karnataka government was financially bankrupt.

Opposition leader Ashoka said that if the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims the Centre has the authority to increase Metro fares, then the power to appoint the Managing Director, call tenders, and order transfers should also be handed over to the Central government.

He added that he had discussed the issue with Union Ministers and requested an investigation into the Metro fare hike, saying that the Centre had intervened and halted the fare hike in the interest of the people of Karnataka.

Opposition leader Ashoka alleged that no representative of the state government had attended even a single meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He demanded that the state government release a white paper detailing how much money Karnataka has received through GST and for sectors such as Railways, highways, energy, rural development, and agriculture, and also disclose how much funding was received during the previous Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Despite raising this issue multiple times, no information had been provided, he said.

He added that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director is appointed by the state government, tenders worth thousands of crores are floated by the state government, and Secretaries of the State Finance Department and Urban Development Department finalise the tenders.

“When the state government has such extensive powers, it is clear that the Metro fare hike decision was taken by the state government itself. If the Central government had ordered the fare hike, ticket prices would have been increased across all Metro corporations in the country,” Opposition leader Ashoka said.

He added that the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) is an independent body comprising a retired judge, the State Chief Secretary, and one representative of the Central government.

The committee does not send its fare hike recommendations to the Central government.

Last year, the same committee had recommended a 100 per cent fare hike and also suggested that Metro fares could be increased by five per cent every year.

The committee submitted its recommendation to BMRCL Managing Director J. Ravishankar.

Opposition leader Ashoka alleged that the officer did not seek approval from the Central government before implementing the Metro fare hike and that the decision was taken by the official and the state government.

There was no role of the Centre in this matter, he asserted.

Opposition leader Ashoka claimed that Karnataka’s debt has already crossed Rs 2 lakh crore and that 2,000 to 3,000 ration cards have been cancelled in each Assembly constituency.

He alleged that GST has been imposed on street vendors, depriving them of benefits, and warned that more welfare schemes would be curtailed in the future.

He also said the Congress is afraid of Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership and his friendship with the US.

“Instead of putting up posters in Karnataka, Congress leaders should put them up in Delhi,” he remarked.

Opposition leader Ashoka alleged that governance in the state has turned chaotic amid a power tussle for the Chief Minister’s post.

He claimed that the Congress high command is weak and not monitoring the situation.

“By granting Cabinet rank to chairpersons of various state boards and corporations, Rs 40 to 50 crore is being misused every year,” he alleged.

He also said that payments for two months under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and one month under the Anna Bhagya scheme have not been released, while funds are being spent on the Congress party’s celebrations.

He demanded that the order granting Cabinet rank be withdrawn immediately.