FMCI to Hold World Cancer Day ‘Unite Against Cancer’ on Feb 9

Mangaluru: Father Muller Oncology Centre (Medical, Surgical Oncology & Radiotherapy) and Paediatric Haemato-oncology of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, in collaboration with the Indian Cancer Society and the Department of Immunohaematology & Blood Transfusion, invites you to join the fight against cancer on February 9, 2024. This event, honouring World Cancer Day and World Childhood Cancer Day, aims to raise awareness and support survivors through impactful initiatives:

Blood Donation Drive: Support cancer patients by donating at the Father Muller Blood Centre.

Hair Donation for Wigs Campaign: Empower cancer warriors by contributing hair for wigs through Veera’s dudes and dolls style studio.

Time: 9 AM – 12 PM, February 9, 2024

Venue: Muller Mini, Convention Centre

Muller Can-survive Programme: Celebrate resilience at the Muller Can-survive Programme at 3:30 PM on Feb. 9, featuring Chief Guest Dr (hon) Devdas Kapikad, honouring childhood and adult cancer survivors.

Venue: Convention centre

Cultural Extravaganza – “Naida Beela” Tulu Drama: Enjoy an evening of laughter with the Tulu drama “Naida Beela” at 5:00 PM on Feb. 9, presented by Dr (hon) Devdas Kapikad, following the Can-survive Programme.

Venue: Convention Centre

In-House Health Camp – Cancer Screening Month: Avail 50% concessions on screenings and consultations throughout February at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology’s In-House Health Camp.

– Venue: Room No. 19, OBG OPD

– Date: February 1 – February 29, 2024

– Time: 9 AM – 4.30 PM

– Phone: 0824 2238000

– Website: [www.fathermuller.edu.in](www. fathermuller.edu.in)

Your presence and support can be a beacon of hope in the fight against cancer.

Let’s stand united against cancer.