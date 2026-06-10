‘Centre of corruption, not ‘Brand Bengaluru’: BJP slams K’taka govt

Bengaluru: BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Wednesday alleged that Karnataka was witnessing “economic exploitation” under the Congress government and claimed that Bengaluru had emerged as a centre of corruption.

Addressing a meeting of Shakti Kendra leaders of the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency near Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, Agrawal accused senior Congress leaders, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy and Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda of engaging in economic coercion and misgovernance.

“There is no development taking place in Bengaluru, nor is there any plan to provide basic infrastructure. This is not Brand Bengaluru, but Bad Bengaluru,” he said.

Agrawal urged BJP workers to intensify organisational efforts to win the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“All our Shakti Kendra leaders must work harder to strengthen the organisation and resolve to ensure BJP’s victory in Byatarayanapura in 2028,” he said.

Speaking at the event, BJP Karnataka co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress government was steeped in corruption and asserted that the people would teach it a lesson in the coming days.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good work for the country. The BJP will return to power in Karnataka in 2028, and we must ensure victory in Byatarayanapura as well,” he said.

BJP State Secretary H.C. Tammesh Gowda said party workers were carrying out door-to-door outreach programmes in the constituency to strengthen the organisation. He expressed confidence that the BJP was prepared to face and win elections, including the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections and any Assembly polls that may be held.

He also announced that the party would launch a major agitation against legislators who had failed to deliver development and initiate the ‘Byatarayanapura Janajagruti Abhiyana’ (public awareness campaign) in the constituency.

Bengaluru North District BJP President S. Harish, Mandal President Krishnamurthy, BLA-1 Madhusudan and BJP Yuva Morcha State Secretary Deepak Kumar were among those present at the meeting.