St Anthony’s Annual Feast: Three-Day Triduum Begins with Deep Devotion in Mangaluru

MANGALURU, JUNE 10:The three-day Triduum preparation for the world-renowned feast of St Anthony of Padua commenced with immense spiritual fervour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, centred on the theme: “Let us build Christ-centred families in the model of miracle-worker St Anthony.” The solemn preparations pave the way for the grand annual feast scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

The first day of the Triduum began at 6:00 AM at the St Anthony Ashram Chapel, Jeppu, with a Holy Eucharistic celebration offered by Rev. Fr J. B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions, who conducted the Novena prayers and invoked blessings upon the gathered pilgrims.

The main morning Triduum sessions, facilitated by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services of Mangalore Diocese, ran from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Jeppu Ashram under the leadership of Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes. The spiritual programme commenced with an uplifting praise and worship session led by Brother Rony and Brother Dolphy Lobo. Rev. Fr Vincent Sequeira, the Diocesan Secretary for the Commission for Bible, delivered a profound theological discourse on “Families in the Bible,” contextualising the feast’s core theme for contemporary times.

Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes celebrated the first day of the Triduum Mass, delivering an insightful homily that emphasised the vital importance of responsible parenting and of building strong, value-driven Christian households. Following the Mass, a powerful Eucharistic Adoration was led by Rev. Fr Anil Joel D’Souza, Parish Priest of Thokur, drawing hundreds of faithful into deep worship. The morning session concluded with a community lunch served to all devotees.

The evening celebrations shifted to St Anthony’s Shrine, Milagres, where Rev. Fr Boniface Pinto led the 6:00 PM Holy Mass and delivered an inspiring sermon.

The spiritual preparation will culminate in the grand Feast Day celebrations on Saturday, June 13, 2026.The schedule for the festive Holy Masses is as follows:

• St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu:

o 6:00 AM: Holy Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, OFM Capuchin.

o 10:30 AM: Holy Mass presided over by Very Rev. Fr John Sequeira, OCD, Provincial of Karnataka Province.

• St Anthony’s Shrine / Milagres Church:

o 8:00 AM: Holy Mass celebrated by Very Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza, Rector of Rosario Cathedral.

o 4:30 PM: Special Holy Mass in the Malayalam language.

o 6:00 PM: Main Solemn Festal Mass presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore.

The management has extended a warm and cordial invitation to all devotees to attend these spiritual services and receive the blessings of St Anthony.