Centre using issue of women’s reservation as political diversion: Karnataka Minister

Koppal (Karnataka): Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the ruling party at the Centre is using the issue of women’s reservation as a political diversion.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakagiri on Wednesday, Tangadagi said the BJP had earlier relied on issues such as Pakistan, Pulwama attack, halal, and communal narratives, but has now shifted focus to women’s reservation.

He questioned whether the Congress needed to “learn lessons” from the BJP on women’s reservation, pointing out that the UPA government had first approved the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, which was opposed by the BJP at the time.

He asked why the Centre, despite having the opportunity in 2023, did not implement the reservation immediately and instead linked it to delimitation. “If they were serious, they could have brought only the women’s reservation. Why introduce and link it to delimitation now?” he said.

Tangadagi accused Prime Minister Modi of trying to mislead the public instead of presenting facts. He further claimed that Prime Minister Modi envisions an India without an Opposition, without questioning voices, and without accountability in institutions such as Parliament and the media.

Highlighting the Congress’ track record, Tangadagi said the party had already implemented 51 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, including gram panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluk panchayats in Karnataka.

He criticised the BJP, claiming it had little to show in terms of achievements despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade.

Taking a dig at central schemes, he remarked that while initiatives like ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Yoga Day’, and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ are branded as central government programmes, the actual responsibility and participation is with the people.

Responding to speculation about Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan joining the JD(S), Tangadagi dismissed the reports, saying there were no major issues within the Congress. “Minor differences exist in every party, but they will be resolved. There are no major problems in our party,” he said, adding that the BJP was facing internal issues.

He asserted that minorities, SCs, STs, Backward Classes, and Lingayats are supporting the Congress, and expressed confidence that the party would win both constituencies in the Bagalkot and Davanagere elections with a margin of over 15,000 votes.

On the issue of caste census, Tangadagi said the Congress supports participation by all sections of society. Referring to earlier surveys by Backward Classes commissions, he said the party believes in inclusivity and urged people to take part in the Census to ensure accurate data and its success.