Student wings unite across parties, demand immediate revival of college elections in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Cutting across political lines, student wings of major parties in Karnataka on Wednesday jointly demanded the immediate restoration of student union elections in colleges, urging the government to conduct polls from the current academic year.

The demand comes in the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement in the 2026–27 Budget to revive student elections in colleges. Representatives from student wings affiliated to the Congress, BJP, JD(S), and Left parties welcomed the move and pressed for early implementation without delay.

The consensus emerged during a day-long meeting of student leaders held at the State Higher Education Council auditorium.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash R. Patil and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar chaired the session and heard views from across the student political spectrum. Both ministers assured participants that they would recommend to the Chief Minister that rules and guidelines be framed at the earliest to facilitate elections.

Leaders from Left-affiliated student organisations, including SFI, AISF, AIDSO, and AISO, called for structured representation in student bodies, including reservation for women candidates. Meanwhile, Vidyarthi JD(S) representative Aditya N. Raj proposed that 70 per cent of seats be reserved for Kannada-speaking students.

Representatives of the ABVP urged the government to introduce eligibility criteria for candidates, including a minimum attendance requirement of 60 per cent and no pending FIRs or academic backlogs.

However, this suggestion faced opposition from NSUI and Vidyarthi JD(S) members, who argued that such conditions could unfairly exclude students involved in pro-Kannada protests. They maintained that all students should have a fair opportunity to contest.

A student from Bangalore Medical College also raised concerns about the scope of student bodies, urging the government to clearly define their roles, powers, and responsibilities. The student suggested that elected representatives should have a meaningful role beyond organising events, including participation in university syndicate meetings.

Responding to the discussions, the ministers said the government would largely base the framework for student elections on the recommendations of the J.M. Lyngdoh Committee, with necessary modifications to suit present-day requirements.

The committee, formed following a Supreme Court directive in 2005 under former Chief Election Commissioner J.M. Lyngdoh, had submitted guidelines for conducting student elections across higher education institutions.

Later, representatives from faculty bodies, college managements, and teachers’ associations also met the ministers and expressed support for restoring student elections. They urged the government to ensure that the process is conducted in a free and fair manner.

The development marks a significant step towards the possible return of student politics in Karnataka campuses, with broad-based support from stakeholders across the academic community.



