Centre’s claims of no significant Gulf war impact on India wrong, says Shiv Sena(UBT) in ‘Saamana’

Mumbai: Amid the fuel crisis due to the escalation of the Gulf war, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Thursday mocked the BJP-led government’s “gutter gas” research, claiming that it exposes the disconnect between the government’s optimistic claims and the reality of the economic downturn.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, the Indian economy is facing severe strain, with the rupee hitting a record low and domestic fuel shortages beginning to bite, it said.

The Thackeray camp in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ editorial took a swipe at the Centre over its claims that the Gulf war would have no impact on India, “which has proved to be an utter failure”. Even as global crude oil prices rise, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified two days ago that it would not significantly impact domestic inflation; however, that does not appear to be happening.

According to the editorial, the ongoing Gulf war has led to attacks on oil refineries in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while Iran has blocked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. This has triggered a significant domestic crisis. ”The Indian Rupee has plummeted to a record low of 92.33 against the US Dollar, coinciding with a crash in the stock market. Indian agricultural exports are rotting at docks in Dubai and Kuwait due to export hurdles. The automotive and pharmaceutical sectors are facing ‘clouds of crisis’, while in Maharashtra, nearly 1,000 foundry industries are facing closure due to gas shortages. In Mumbai, approximately 40 per cent of restaurants have reportedly shut down because of the commercial gas deficit,” it said.

The editorial sharply criticised the Prime Minister Modi-led government’s perceived inaction and his focus on election campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal despite the brewing crisis. It referenced a controversial statement attributed to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, claiming that “President Trump allowed India to purchase Russian oil only because the Prime Minister ‘acts’ exactly as directed”.

“This statement from the White House is an insult and a condemnation of India. It suggests Prime Minister Modi is an artist acting under American direction. No Prime Minister has ever caused such an insult to the country before,” alleged the editorial.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said, “The government has already conducted research to find a way out of the current energy and gas crisis so that a shortage will not be felt. Gas can be produced by placing pipes in gutters (sewers), which can then be used to light domestic stoves. PM Modi discovered this new project in India, and to overcome the global fuel crisis, ‘gutters, drains, and plastic pipes’ will now gain importance on earth.”

The Thackeray camp taunted the Centre, saying, “Many countries will have to build gutters and drains instead of oil wells, and India will be at the forefront of this initiative. Puddles, gutters, and even rivers have turned into drains everywhere in India; therefore, there will be no shortage of gas and fuel. The largest gas production project in Mumbai can be set up on the banks of the Mithi River.

The Mayor of Mumbai should have no objection to inviting PM Modi and CM Fadnavis for the inauguration ceremony of this gas production project.”

The editorial suggested that the government might rely on the Prime Minister’s past “research” regarding the extraction of fuel from gutters and drains to solve the energy crisis. The editorial quipped that while the world worries about oil wells, India’s abundance of stagnant pools and polluted rivers will ensure it remains a leader in “gutter gas” production.