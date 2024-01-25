CFAL Announces C-SAT for the Pragati Program in Collaboration with DKZP

CFAL Announces C-SAT for the Pragati Program in Collaboration with Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat



Mangaluru: The Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Bejai Kapikad Road, Mnagaluru with a 15-year legacy of enabling students from Mangalore and Udupi districts to access top colleges in India and Ivy League institutions for master’s programs in science, and technology, engineering, and medicine, is excited to announce the CFAL Scholarship Admission Test (C-SAT). This initiative provides students an opportunity to earn up to 100% scholarship to join CFAL PU College, along with training for NEET/JEE and other competitive exams, fostering their journey towards academic excellence and global opportunities.

C-SAT is the stepping stone to CFAL’s prestigious Pragati Program, specifically tailored for Government or Government-aided Pre-University (PU) Colleges. In this program, 40 deserving students will be awarded two years of free coaching for NEET and JEE exams, with each scholarship valued at 1.85 lakh rupees.

The Pragati Program classes will be conducted at Besant College, facilitated by the trustees’ support. Mr. Satish Bhat, a distinguished figure in the field, leads the program. Under the leadership of Program Coordinator Mr Vijay Moras, the program has seen considerable success in the last two years, earning recognition in the Chief Minister’s book “Best Governance Practice” for 2022. Dr Anandh K, IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Dakshina Kannada, continues to provide commendable support to this noble journey.

The selection process for the Pragati Program involves an entrance exam based on the 10th standard Maths and Science curriculum, supplemented with General Mental Ability Test (GMAT) questions. This is followed by a submission of a statement of purpose and verification of the students’ families’ economic details.

Mr. Moras emphasizes the program’s ethos: “Our belief is firmly rooted in the principle that if every child is provided with the right environment, motivation, and care, they possess the potential to be their best and succeed. This success has the power to transform not only the individual but also their families, their communities, and our country. We aspire to foster change, impacting one family at a time, thereby contributing to the betterment of our country

Alongside the Pragathi Program, the C-SAT Exam presents a golden opportunity for all Grade 10 students aspiring to enrol at CFAL PU College. The top performers in the exam stand a chance to secure scholarships of up to 100%. Those interested in registering for this opportunity and availing diverse scholarships for our PU college can reach out to us at 9900520233.

C-SAT Details:

● Date: 28th January 2024

● Time: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM

● Location: Besant PU College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru

For more information about the C-SAT, Pragati Program and other CFAL initiatives, please contact 9900520233.

About CFAL :



Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) is a leading educational institution, committed to fostering academic excellence and innovation. With a focus on empowering students across various strata of society, CFAL is dedicated to shaping the future of education, for more insights into CFAL’s unique educational philosophy, its innovative programs, and the extraordinary achievements of its students.

Visit www.cfalindia.com



Contact: 99005 20233

Centre For Advanced Learning,

Bejai – Kapikad Road, Mangalore