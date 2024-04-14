CFAL Celebrates a Perfect 100% Success Rate in 2nd PUC Exams!

Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), a leading educational institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, is thrilled to announce a 100% success rate in the 2nd PUC results. All students have performed exceptionally well, highlighting CFAL's dedication to providing a high-quality learning environment.

Out of the total, an impressive 176 students achieved distinction grades, while 65 earned first class honours. Notably, 25 students scored above 95%, with exceptional performances from students like Diti Arunkumar, ShraviyaRamesh Poojary, and Simret M Kotian, among others.

Name & Percentage

DITI ARUNKUMAR 98.33

SHRAVIYA RAMESH POOJARY 97.83

SIMRET M KOTIAN 97.67

GANESHA DATTATRAYA GAONKAR 97.50

CHINMAYEE ADIGA 97.33

ANIRUDH NAYAK 97.33

SIRI M BHAT 97.00

TEJAS BHAT 96.67

RAKSHITA K R 96.50

PRANAV PRAVEEN SHENOY 96.50

KEERTHAN S 96.50

NIYAM SHYAM KOTIAN 96.33

MANVEETH J SHETTY 96.00

MOHAMMED AMAAN 95.83

VISHAL SANJAY KUMAR 95.83

SAMARTH S 95.67

APEKSHA JOIS 95.50

ANUSHKA CRASTO 95.50

ARYAN KAMALAKSHA AIL 95.50

PATEL JASHMIN KUMAR 95.33

K S DHANVI 95.33

ADITHI J ALVA 95.17

STHUTHI KALLIANPUR 95.17

CLEON ELSTON ARANHA 95.00

ANANYA RAJESH NAYAK 95.00

Additionally, 27 students achieved perfect scores of 100/100 in Mathematics, showcasing their outstanding proficiency and understanding of the subject. The top performers in this category include Anirudh Nayak, Chinmayee Adiga, and Mridhini M R, demonstrating CFAL's strong emphasis on mathematical excellence.

In the Science subjects, CFAL students continued to excel with 6 achieving perfect scores in

Chemistry and 10 in Biology. This is a testament to the rigorous academic training and support provided by CFAL's seasoned faculty.

Vijay Moras, CFAL's Program Coordinator, expressed his delight at the students' exceptional performance: "These results are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students and the faculty. We are proud to see our students excel and are confident that they will continue to achieve great things in their future endeavors."