Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain holds Family Fun Day with Eid picnic

Bahrain: Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain held a family fun day at its Eid picnic on Saturday 13 April from 9am onwards at the Abu Nazer swimming pool in Barbar.

A South Indian breakfast was served just before all the main activities were to begin.The children had a rollicking time as they sploshed and splashed water all around true to the nature of the 5 day holidays.

The highlight of the day was a throwball competition that had the young and the veterans fight it out till the very end. A round of bingo was held for those who preferred to relax in the covered area around the pool.

The Eid delicacy was a biryani that is so synonymous with Eid festivities, and was served to the members. All the members were thanked for their active participation and also those in the ladies wing and the Executive committee and all the volunteers.

The family fun day concluded at 5 pm with another holiday the next day to recover from the action of the exciting games held.