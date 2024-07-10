Chaddi Gang accused shot at by police while trying to escape

Mangaluru: The police shot at the Chaddi gang members while they were trying to escape while on their way to Mulki for spot investigation on July 10.

The Mangaluru police with the help of Hassan Police arrested four of the accused Chaddi gang members at Sakleshpur and brought them to Mangaluru within a few hours of the crime.

On July 10, while the accused were taken to Mulky for a spot investigation, the accused tried to escape after assaulting the ASI. The police in an act of self-defense, shot the accused in the legs. Two of the accused were injured.

The accused have been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital by the police. The senior police officials visited the spot for further investigations.

Also Read