Father Muller Charitable Institutions Commemorates World Day of the Sick with Compassion and Solidarity

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions observed World Day of the Sick on February 11th with a profound display of compassion and spiritual support for patients, particularly those undergoing oncology treatment. The observance, aligned with the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, a day of global spiritual significance initiated by Pope John Paul II to honour the healing traditions of the Lourdes shrine, was marked by prayer, heartfelt outreach, and simple acts of kindness.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, conveyed a message of hope and assurance to patients, emphasizing the institution’s unwavering commitment to their care and remembrance in prayer. He articulated his intention to commemorate the day in a meaningful yet understated manner, with a primary focus on those bravely undergoing medical treatments.

In a gesture of solidarity, Rev. Fr. Faustine visited the Y, Z, and L wards, which house both pediatric and adult oncology patients. During his visits, special prayers were offered for the patients, and tokens of appreciation were distributed to provide encouragement. Furthermore, staff members from the Father Muller Rehabilitation Centre prepared and distributed 1,000 handmade cards throughout the hospital. These cards conveyed sentiments of gratitude, prayers for recovery, expressions of support, and affirmations of triumph over suffering.

Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, participated in the initiative by assisting in the distribution of protein supplements and dry fruits to patients. Children in the wards received confectionery treats, bringing moments of cheer to their day. Special consideration was given to thalassemia patients and children in the pediatric wards, with both the Director and Administrator engaging in personal interactions with them.

Sr. Nancy Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer, and Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer, provided crucial support for the program arrangements, working in collaboration with the social work team and the staff of the Father Muller Rehabilitation Centre. Their collective efforts ensured that the observance was characterized by warmth, prayerfulness, and a patient-centered approach. Oncology Nurse Mrs. Precilla D’Souza provided a concise overview of the significance of the day in the wards.

The commemoration served as a powerful reflection of the institution’s enduring commitment to healing with compassion, upholding the dignity of each patient, and operating with unwavering faith.