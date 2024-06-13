Chandrababu Naidu along with family offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Day after taking oath as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday offered prayers at Tirumala temple here.

Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh offered thanksgiving prayers.

The Chief Minister and his family members, who had reached Tirumala late on Wednesday, had early morning darshan. They participated in various rituals conducted by the temple priests.

On arrival at the temple, they were received by officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine.

After the darshan, the Chief Minister and his family members were blessed by the priests, who also presented them with Theertha Prasadam.

Chandrababu Naidu broke coconuts at Akhilandam, a platform in front of the temple, as a mark of offering for fulfilling his wish.

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers had gathered at the temple to meet the Chief Minister.

The TDP president took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday at Vijayawada. A total of 24 ministers, including Lokesh, were also sworn in.

Naidu will be assuming office in Amaravati on Thursday evening and sign some important files.

After reaching Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada from Tirupati, he will drive straight to Kanaka Durga temple.

After the prayers, Naidu will reach his residence at Vundavalli in Amaravati and at 4.41 p.m., he will assume charge at his chamber in the State Secretariat and sign five important files.

The TDP supremo led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a landslide victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance secured 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The TDP alone bagged 135 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha seats.