Chandrababu Naidu for replicating Gujarat BJP’s success formula in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh should follow the BJP’s success formula in Gujarat.

Stating that he will not be content with one or two terms in power, he said that there is a need to replicate the Gujarat success formula.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief stated this at a meeting of NDA legislators here on Wednesday.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over three decades. The party has never lost an election in the western state since 1995.

MLAs and MLCs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP attended the meeting held in the Assembly Committee Hall on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature.

Chief Minister Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gave advice to the legislators to ensure unity of the alliance and also make the discussions in the legislature meaningful.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the NDA has become stronger than it was after sweeping the Assembly elections in 2024. He stressed the need for strengthening the unity among NDA partners at the grassroots level. He mooted district-level meetings of all three parties to strengthen coordination.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said the coalition should remain in power for another 15 years to steer the state ahead on the path of development. Stating that YSRCP leaders have not learnt lessons from their humiliating defeat, he urged legislators of the coalition to work unitedly to counter the conspiracies of YSRCP.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the MLAs and MLCs of the NDA partners to earn a name for themselves. He asked them to avoid raising issues of personal rivalry in the legislature.

Stating that the coalition has garnered the support of people with development and welfare measures, he asked the legislators to build further on this public trust.

Naidu urged the legislators to explain to people what benefits they are deriving from the initiatives taken by the coalition government.

The Chief Minister mentioned that works on highways worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and railway projects worth over Rs 90,000 crore were currently in progress in the state. He also referred to the support being extended by the Centre for the development of the state capital, Amaravati and for the Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister asked MLAs to come prepared to the Assembly to speak on the subject. Naidu said he would take note of what MLAs speak in the House.

He said every MLA should be present in the House from 8.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Naidu told them that he would also attend the Assembly every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.