Chennai corporation to launch vaccination, sterilisation drive for stray dogs after five year gap

Chennai: After a five-year hiatus, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is gearing up to launch a large-scale campaign to vaccinate and sterilise over 1.80 lakh stray dogs across all 200 city divisions.

The renewed initiative comes in the wake of mounting public complaints and rising incidents of stray dog attacks in the city.

The last such campaign was carried out in 2020. Since then, the GCC has faced increasing criticism for failing to address the growing stray dog population and the associated public safety concerns.

“The planning is almost complete, and payments have already been made for procuring vaccines and essential drugs needed for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes,” said J. Kamal Hussain, Veterinary Officer of the GCC. “We will outsource the manpower required to capture and vaccinate the dogs. The campaign will begin within a month.”

According to official data, Chennai recorded 31,000 dog bite cases in 2023, and this year, around 2,500 new cases are being reported each month.

“Vaccination and sterilisation remain our only effective tools to prevent such incidents. Dogs suffering from other diseases or parasite infections will also be treated,” Hussain added.

The issue was also raised in a recent council meeting, where opposition AIADMK councillors criticised the administration’s handling of the situation.

“The State machinery is behaving like a sleeping giant. Chennai is falling behind other Indian cities in controlling its stray dog population,” said J. John, AIADMK councillor from Ward 84.

“In areas like East Avenue Road, Korattur Station Road, and Bajanai Koil Street, stray dogs are seen in large numbers. Of every ten dogs, the civic body manages to catch only two,” the councillor said.

Residents from areas such as Tirumalai Nagar in Kolathur echoed similar concerns. “Women and children are afraid to even walk on the streets,” said D. Neelakannan, president of the Tamil Nadu Alliance of Residents Welfare Associations. “ABC and ARV initiatives should be conducted frequently and without delay.”

A resident of Janakiram Colony in Arumbakkam highlighted the risks faced by two-wheeler riders. “At night, dogs chase the headlights of vehicles, startling unsuspecting riders. Many now avoid interior roads as a precaution.”

However, animal rights activists urged a more nuanced understanding of the issue. “No dog attacks without provocation,” said one activist.

“The solution lies in regular and sustained vaccination and sterilisation drives. The real question is whether these are being implemented consistently,” the activist said.

Experts also stressed the need for scientific studies on canine behaviour. “Dogs are social but territorial animals. The government must allocate funding for behavioural studies and strengthen ongoing ABC and ARV programmes,” the activist added.

With plans now in motion, Chennai residents are hopeful that the upcoming campaign will offer a sustainable solution to the city’s stray dog menace.