Cong criticises BJP over UCC move in Assam, calls it ‘step-by-step agenda’

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the BJP over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that the ruling party’s larger agenda is to implement the UCC across the country in a phased manner.

The remarks came after Assam Minister Arup Bora on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill in the state Assembly. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing matters such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships for all residents of the state, while excluding Scheduled Tribes to safeguard their constitutional protections.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Jebi Mather alleged that the BJP is gradually attempting to implement its ideological agenda across the country.

“The BJP’s agenda itself is to bring the UCC across the country. Now, slowly and step by step, they are doing what they want to do. They want to change the Constitution because they do not believe in it. That is why the UCC is being introduced in different places,” she said.

Mather further claimed that the BJP may eventually attempt to introduce such legislation in Parliament as well, but added that it would face resistance due to the people’s mandate.

“They may try to bring it in Parliament too, but at present, they cannot make such changes because of the people’s mandate. They will fail if they attempt such things. Everything is like a test dose for them,” she said.

The Congress leader also referred to the issue of delimitation in Assam, alleging that changes were made to suit political interests.

“The Congress party strongly opposes this and will continue to maintain its stand. India is a land of diversity, and that diversity cannot be erased or brushed aside. Every religion has its own beliefs and practices. It is better to leave these matters within the religious domain instead of the government trying to interfere in personal beliefs,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday defended the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assembly, asserting that the legislation is aimed at ensuring greater protection and justice for women belonging to minority communities.

Participating in a discussion in the House, CM Sarma said the BJP-led government prioritised social justice over political considerations and introduced the UCC Bill in the very first session of the Assembly with the objective of safeguarding the rights of religious minority women.

“We are not here merely to appease vote-bank politics. Before doing anything for our supporters or political interests, we brought the Uniform Civil Code Bill for social justice,” the Chief Minister said.