Chennai Police deploy 8,000 personnel, step up surveillance for Christmas celebrations

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have put in place elaborate security arrangements for Christmas celebrations across the city, announcing the deployment of around 8,000 police personnel to regulate crowds and ensure public safety at churches, beaches, and other major public gathering spots.

According to police officials, bandobust arrangements came into effect from Christmas Eve, as large numbers of people were expected to begin visiting churches. Police personnel have been deployed in shifts to manage crowds and maintain law and order throughout the festive period.

Volunteers from the Tamil Nadu Home Guards have also been pressed into service to assist the police in crowd regulation and other bandobust duties.

Chennai has around 350 churches, many of which draw heavy footfall during Christmas celebrations. Special security focus will be placed on popular churches such as Santhome Church in Mylapore, the Velankanni shrine in Besant Nagar, St Antony’s Church in Parrys, and St George’s Cathedral on RK Salai. Police personnel, including officers in plain clothes, will be stationed at these locations to keep a close watch on crowds, prevent pickpocketing, and curb incidents of eve-teasing and other anti-social activities.

Apart from physical deployment, the city police have strengthened electronic surveillance during the festive period. Dedicated teams are monitoring CCTV footage from crowded areas, including churches, beaches, and commercial zones.

The police drone unit has also been deployed to provide aerial surveillance and closely track crowd movement in sensitive locations. Popular public spaces such as Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach are expected to witness large crowds during Christmas and the holiday period.

To ensure public safety, police teams will patrol the beaches using All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and strictly prevent people from venturing into the sea. Additional personnel will be stationed along the shoreline to respond swiftly to any emergencies and to enforce safety norms.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have also made special arrangements to manage vehicular movement during the celebrations. Traffic diversions, parking facilities, and additional traffic personnel will be deployed near churches and other crowded areas to ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow. The police have appealed to the public to cooperate with security arrangements, adhere to safety advisories, and help ensure a peaceful and joyful Christmas celebration across Chennai.