Chhattisgarh Assembly’s four-day session begins, Congress boycotts first day

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session 2025 opened on Sunday in Nava Raipur, marking a historic moment as proceedings shift to the newly constructed Assembly building.

The main opposition Congress boycotted the first day of the four-day session, scheduled till December 17.

For the first time, the session will operate in a completely paperless format.

The inaugural day is set apart by a special discussion on Chhattisgarh Vision 2047. However, with the absence of Congress legislators, only BJP members have initiated discussion with no Question Hour scheduled on Sunday. The debate is focused exclusively on the long-term developmental roadmap under the banner of Developed India 2047.

Despite the Congress boycott, the session promises to be packed with legislative activity.

MLAs have submitted a total of 628 questions, of which 333 are starred and 295 unstarred. Notably, 96 per cent of these were filed online, underscoring the Assembly’s digital shift. Alongside these, 48 calling attention motions and nine private member resolutions have been tabled, ensuring ministers will face rigorous scrutiny.

Key issues expected to dominate discussions include law and order, paddy procurement, land rates, and electricity supply — subjects that cut across party lines and directly impact the state’s agrarian and industrial landscape.

Both Congress and BJP legislators are anticipated to press ministers on these matters in subsequent sittings.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, the Conversion Amendment Bill is slated for introduction during the session. Given its sensitive nature, combined with the Congress boycott and the BJP’s push for Vision 2047, political observers predict a tumultuous four days inside the new Assembly hall.

Congress Legislative Party leader Charan Das Mahant confirmed that none of the party’s MLAs will attend the House on the first day, as the agenda lists only a discussion on Chhattisgarh Vision 204 and on December 14, Congress is holding a major rally in Delhi in protest against “Vote Chori”.

The Winter Session thus begins not only as a milestone in Chhattisgarh’s legislative history — with its paperless proceedings and modern venue — but also as a stage for sharp political contestation, setting the tone for debates that will resonate far beyond Nava Raipur.