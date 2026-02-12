Chhattisgarh: Two undertrial prisoners escape police custody while being produced in Raipur court

Raipur: Panic gripped the court complex in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Thursday as two undertrial prisoners managed to escape from police custody while being produced for their hearing, exposing yet another security lapse in the state’s judicial and prison system.

The incident occurred this morning at the Raipur District Court premises when the accused, both facing charges of attempt to murder and other serious offences, were brought from Raipur Central Jail for routine proceedings.

According to police officials, the escaped prisoners, Rajesh Markandey and Tularam Markandey, were in judicial custody on charges of attempted murder and other serious charges.

It is reported that they were under the supervision of the court clerk during their hearing. They took advantage of the opportunity and escaped. Police are conducting raids at possible hideouts.

The duo exploited a momentary lapse in escort security, breaking free from the holding area or during transit within the court compound and fleeing the premises amid the chaos.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion as court staff, lawyers, and security personnel scrambled to respond, with alarms raised immediately.

The escapees were reportedly handcuffed but managed to slip away, possibly by overpowering or outmanoeuvring the accompanying constables.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation. Teams from multiple police stations, including special squads, have been deployed across the city and surrounding areas.

Checkpoints have been set up on major highways, bus stands, railway stations, and other exit points, while raids are underway at known hideouts and associates’ residences.

Alerts have also been issued to neighbouring districts and states. This latest breach comes against the backdrop of recurring security concerns in Chhattisgarh’s jails and courts.

A notable incident in August 2025 occurred when a drug convict fled during maintenance work. Similar escapes have occurred in other districts like Korba and Jashpur, often highlighting overcrowding, understaffing, and inadequate surveillance.

An FIR under relevant sections for escape from lawful custody has been registered at Civil Lines police station, and efforts to recapture the fugitives are intensifying.