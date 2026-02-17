Chikkamagaluru tense after stone pelting on house; FIRs filed against stone pelters, Hindu activists

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Tension prevailed in Vijayanagar locality of Chikkamagaluru city on Tuesday following allegations that a house from a particular community had been targeted with continuous stone pelting for the past one week by youths of another community. Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

The matter has also taken a political turn with the BJP warning that if the stone pelters are not arrested, the party would not sit quiet.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has maintained that a small incident has been blown out of proportion and demanded action against BJP and Bajrang Dal activists for assaulting some youths from another community.

Based on home owner Sudha’s complaint, a case has been registered against alleged stone pelters Hussain and Riyaan under Sections 310(2), 62 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r)(s) and 3(2).

A counter case has been registered against two men Shyam and Santosh under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 351(2) and 352 read with Section 3(5) of the BNS on charges of assault. Shyam is said to be associated with the Bajrang Dal, while Santosh is the district president of BJP Yuva Morcha in Chikkamagaluru.

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Santosh alleged that a gang, including a minor, had been deliberately targeting some homes. “When questioned, they behaved in an obscene manner with the woman of the house. The culprits must be arrested immediately. If not, we will intensify our protest,” he said, adding that the stone pelting appeared to be a planned act.

“We do not know why they were pelting stones. When the woman of the house questioned them, the miscreants allegedly attempted to assault her. One of the accused was caught, while the others escaped,” Santosh stated.

“The accused stone pelter’s associates later gathered and tried to secure his release and take him away. However, local residents confronted them and handed the accused over to the police,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, SDPI leader Muneer said some youths were assaulted over a trivial issue and demanded strict action against those responsible. “If they had pelted stones, they should face the law. Women deserve respect irrespective of religion. But those who assaulted the youths must also be booked, failing which we will launch strong protests,” he said.

Two youths belonging to minority community were caught by local residents and Hindu activists, thrashed and handed over to the police, while four others reportedly fled on Monday night. Security has been tightened after heated arguments broke out in front of the Basavanahalli Police Station between activists of Bajrang Dal and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to residents, unidentified persons had been pelting stones at a house near Tilak Park in Vijayanagar locality during the afternoon and night hours for the past week, creating fear among the family members. On Monday night, locals allegedly caught one of the accused while others escaped. The situation turned tense as members of Hindu organisations and SDPI gathered near the police station.

Sudha, the woman who filed the complaint, stated that stones were being thrown at her house repeatedly, forcing the family to live in fear. She said only her mother and sister remain at home during the day while she goes to work. On Monday night, when her mother and sister questioned the youths, an argument reportedly broke out. Gagan, the house owner, alleged that the youths behaved indecently and attempted to assault the women when confronted.

Members of Bajrang Dal claimed they caught some of the accused and handed them over to the police. However, SDPI leaders alleged that Muslim youths were assaulted without reason. Two Muslim youths who sustained injuries during the incident were admitted to the Malle Gowda Government District Hospital for treatment. Community leaders alleged that the injured were attacked by Bajrang Dal and BJP workers.

Police said investigations are under way and additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The police have also collected the CCTV footage regarding the stone pelting incident.



