Child killed, 12 students injured as school van overturns in Bihar’s Nawada

Patna: A nine-year-old girl was killed and over a dozen school children were injured after a school van overturned in Bihar’s Nawada district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on Kamlapur Road in the Govindpur block around 8.15 a.m. on Monday, where the vehicle reportedly lost control, plunged nearly 20 feet off the road, and overturned multiple times.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the vehicle rolled repeatedly before coming to a halt. Local villagers — who were harvesting wheat in nearby fields — rushed to the spot upon hearing the crash. They played a crucial role in rescuing the children, pulling them out of the wreckage and transporting them to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, one student named Arohi Kumari (9) lost her life in this mishap, and two students have critical conditions at the moment. Other students are also under the close observation of doctors.

Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle belonged to a private school. Local residents have alleged that the vehicle was overloaded beyond capacity. The vehicle has a capacity to transport 15 students, but it was carrying more than 25 at the time of the accident.

The eyewitnesses have also said that the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated condition and travelling at high speed. These factors are believed to have contributed to the accident.

Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining all aspects, including vehicle condition, driver’s conduct, and compliance with safety norms.

The Nawada police arrested the errant driver and lodged an FIR against him under the relevant sections of rash and negligent driving at the Govindpur police station. The district police will also conduct a medical check-up of the driver.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among villagers, who are demanding strict action against the school administration. Residents have emphasized the urgent need for enforcing safety regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.