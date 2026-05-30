SCINTILLA-11 National Level Biochemistry Quiz hosted at Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: The Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Mangaluru, successfully hosted SCINTILLA-11, the National Level Intercollegiate Quiz in Biochemistry for first-year medical undergraduates, at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre, on May 29.

The event, which evolved from a zonal quiz initiated in 2013 into a prestigious national-level academic competition, witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical colleges across the country, bringing together young medical minds to celebrate scientific knowledge, reasoning, and academic excellence.

he inaugural programme was graced by Dr. Rohan Chandra R. Gatty, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Oncology, FMMC, as the chief guest. Dr. Vivian D’Souza, Professor of Biochemistry and former Head of Kanachur Medical College and former Associate Dean, KMC Mangaluru, attended as the guest of honour. The programme was presided over by Rev Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. And Dr. Antony Slviyan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, formally welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor.

The dignitaries emphasized the importance of nurturing analytical thinking and academic curiosity among budding medical students and appreciated the Department of Biochemistry for sustaining and expanding this academic initiative over the years.

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. Maitreyee DS, Professor and Head of Biochemistry, and organizing chairperson, along with Dr. Puneeth A., Associate Professor and organizing secretary, supported by the faculty of the Department of Biochemistry.

A total of 36 teams from all over India participated in the event. After the preliminary round, 12 teams qualified for the semifinals, from which 6 teams participated in the finals. There were multiple-choice questions, fill-in-the-blank, sequencing, visuals, answer with hints, rapid fire, story, case-based questions, and various other types of questions.

The competition featured preliminary, semifinal, and final rounds, testing participants on concepts and applications in biochemistry.

First Place was won by Manha Pattan and Shounak Das of PESUIMSR.

Second Place was secured by Samrudha R. and Aditi P Koundinya of PESUIMSR.

Third Place was awarded to Joseph Mathew and Esha Shetty from Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru.

PES University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PESUIMSR) emerged as the dominant performer, securing both top positions.

SCINTILLA-11 concluded on a high note, reaffirming its role as a vibrant national platform fostering scientific aptitude, teamwork, and healthy academic competition among future medical professionals.