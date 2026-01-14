Chinese string claims biker’s life in Karnataka’s Bidar on Makar Sankranti

Bidar: A 48-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after his throat was slit by a Chinese manjha (string) near Nirana Cross on National Highway 65 during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Karnataka’s Bidar.

Videos of the incident went viral, showing him attempting to call his family.

The footage has triggered public outrage against authorities for “allowing” the use of Chinese manjha, which is nearly invisible to two-wheeler riders.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjukumar Bombalagi Hosamani, a resident of Bombalagi village in Bidar taluk.

According to police, the incident occurred when people were flying kites in the area, and the manjha (string), which was not visible to the rider, slit his throat.

The impact caused Sanjukumar to lose control and fall off the bike, resulting in his death.

Police have urged two-wheeler riders to exercise caution during festive occasions, particularly in areas where kite flying is common, warning that kite strings can pose serious risks and can turn fatal.

A case has been registered at the Manna Ekhelli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, videos showing Sanjukumar’s struggle before his death have gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns.

In the videos, he is seen bleeding profusely from the neck after sustaining a severe injury.

Despite being in a pool of blood, he is seen attempting to take out his mobile phone and make a call.

Sanjukumar also tries to get up, but passersby ask him to remain lying on the road. One of the onlookers attempts to help by placing a piece of cloth on the injury, but is unable to stop the bleeding.

Locals alleged that although an ambulance was called, it arrived late, leading to his death due to excessive blood loss.

Following the incident, relatives and locals staged a protest against the authorities and demanded strict action against the use of Chinese manjha – nylon kite strings that have led to several fatal accidents.

In response, gram panchayat authorities made public announcements in the area urging people not to use nylon kite strings while flying kites.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. Police have taken up further investigation.

Kite flying is a popular and long-standing tradition in the North Karnataka region during the Makara Sankranti festival.

Across districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and parts of Raichur, people—especially children and youth – celebrate Sankranti by flying kites from rooftops, open fields, terraces and roadside areas.

The activity usually begins early in the morning and continues throughout the day, with neighbourhoods turning into informal kite-flying zones.

Kite flying is seen as a symbol of joy, prosperity and community bonding.

In recent years, however, the increasing use of nylon or Chinese manjha has raised serious safety concerns in the region. These strings are difficult to see, extremely sharp, and have led to fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and birds during Sankranti celebrations.



