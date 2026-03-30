Chinmaya Mission, Mangalore Announces Summer Camp for Children on the Mahabharata

Mangalore: Chinmaya Mission, Mangalore, is pleased to announce its Summer Camp for Children 2026, focusing on “Stories from the Mahabharata.” The camp will be held from April 3rd to April 12th, 2026, at Chinmaya Mission, Sharada Sannidhi, Rosario Church Road, Hoige Bazar, Mangaluru.

This immersive summer program is designed for children aged 6 to 13 years and aims to instill essential values through the captivating narratives of the Mahabharata. Participants will explore the epic’s rich tapestry of characters, events, and moral lessons, fostering a deeper understanding of Dharma and ethical conduct.

In addition to the Mahabharata stories, the camp curriculum includes chanting of the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Suktam, along with devotional Bhajans. These practices are intended to enhance spiritual awareness and cultivate a sense of inner peace and harmony.

To complement the spiritual and educational aspects, a range of engaging activities are planned, including interactive games, arts and crafts projects, and drawing sessions. These activities are designed to stimulate creativity, promote teamwork, and ensure a fun and enriching experience for all participants.

The daily schedule will run from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM, with Prasada (blessed food) served each day after the class.

Bala Vihar, a vital wing of Chinmaya Mission, is dedicated to nurturing young minds with universal values derived from scriptures and the rich heritage of Sanatana Dharma. A team of dedicated volunteers will employ storytelling, Bhajans, shlokas, and Bhagavad Gita chanting to effectively impart this knowledge to the children.

Chinmaya Mission was founded by Swami Chinmayananda, a visionary leader who dedicated his life to bringing the scriptures to the common person. His profound teachings, delivered through eloquent orations and insightful writings, have inspired countless individuals worldwide. Chinmaya Mission has grown to encompass 300 centers across the globe.

The Chinmaya Mission operates on the principle “To give maximum happiness to the maximum number for the maximum time.” Guided by the vision of transforming individuals through Vedanta, spiritual practices, and selfless service, the Mission’s 300 centers worldwide support diverse age groups through various initiatives, including Bala Vihar (for children), Chinmaya Yuva Kendra (for youth), Devi group (for women), and Study groups (for adults).

For further information regarding the Summer Camp for Children 2026, please contact Roopa Rani at 9449388532.