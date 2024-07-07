Kharge slams Modi govt over LAC status quo, BJP fires back

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a new critique against the Central government regarding Chinese encroachment into Indian territory, blaming the Narendra Modi regime for “failing to maintain” the status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“How can China build a military base near Pangong Tso, on a land which was under Indian occupation, until May 2020? Even as we enter the 5th year of the ‘clean chit’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Galwan, where our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, China continues to impinge upon our territorial integrity,” Kharge wrote on X.

The Congress leader also shared a media article alleging that the Chinese military was excavating near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

“Just to recall on 10th April 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to foreign press failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. On 13th April 2024, EAM’s statement that ‘China has not occupied any of our land’ exposed the Modi government’s meek policy towards China. On 4th July 2024 even though EAM meets his Chinese counterpart and says respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential…,” Kharge said.

The BJP responded to Kharge by stating that the Congress lacks trust in not only the Indian Foreign Ministry but also the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence.

In response to Kharge’s X post, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked: “Sadly, they lack trust in the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Government of India, and the Ministry of Defence. They even distrust foreign agencies… It appears that Congress’s affinity towards China consistently manifests as opposition to Modi ji.”

Trivedi added: “During the Galwan clash, when our 20 soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, China did not disclose its casualty figures. It was foreign agencies that reported the deaths of 55 Chinese soldiers. Yet, these individuals (Congress) place their trust in them (China).”

Meanwhile, the Congress President also said: “…China continues to be belligerent on occupying our territory and constructing a military base at Sirijap, reportedly a land that was under Indian control. Modi government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65 including points in Depsang Plains, Demchok and Gogra Hot Springs area.”

He said that the Indian National Congress once again reiterates its demand to take the nation into confidence on the border situation at LAC.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our valiant soldiers,” the Congress President said.