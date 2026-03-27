Christian educational institutions have made immense contributions to growth of country, K’taka: Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday said that Christian educational institutions have made immense contributions to the growth of education in the country and the state, producing several leaders over the years.

He was speaking at the College Day celebration organised by Jyoti Nivas Educational Institution in Bengaluru.

“Jyoti Nivas has rendered excellent service for 60 years. I have met many of its students in different countries. The institution has produced talented individuals who have excelled at the global level,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of communication alongside talent, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “I may be a politician, but I am a lover of education. Ultimately, it is education that sustains us. It is easy to give examples, but it is difficult to become an example for others.”

Sharing his personal journey, Dy CM Shivakumar said he came from a small village in Kanakapura. “I studied first at St. Thomas School and later joined NPS, from where I was expelled. I could not complete my degree as I contested elections. I became an MLA at a young age. Listening to senior leaders in the Assembly inspired me to pursue education again, and I completed my degree at the age of 46,” he said.

He called for the emergence of more women leaders, noting that 33 per cent reservation exists in politics and 50 per cent in local bodies. “I hope this college produces future women leaders,” he added.

Stressing the importance of staying grounded, Shivakumar said, “If we forget our roots, we cannot achieve results. Our foundation must be strong. I may be the Deputy Chief Minister, but I still bow before my teachers. We must support each other and grow together. Talent should not be hidden; knowledge must be shared. Progress is possible only when knowledge is shared.”

Highlighting the role of knowledge-sharing, he said both knowledge and wealth should be shared.

“Every teacher is also a student. If teachers do not continue learning, they cannot impart knowledge. In today’s AI-driven world, everything is changing rapidly. My daughter once showed me how information can be accessed instantly through ChatGPT. Today’s generation is technologically advanced, while I am not very familiar with computers and use mobile phones minimally,” he said.

He observed that students today can access information instantly, often even before their teachers. Referring to his visit to the Davos summit, he said, “People across the world are aware of Bengaluru. The city is known for its climate, culture and talent.”

Quoting former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said Bengaluru represents India to the world because of its pool of talent.

He added that Karnataka produces around 1.6 lakh engineering graduates every year, with over 270 engineering colleges, 1,160 ITIs and 72 medical colleges producing more than 13,000 doctors annually. The state also has around 26 lakh IT professionals and about 2 lakh foreign nationals working here.

“All this has been possible due to institutions like Jyoti Nivas, St. Joseph’s and Mount Carmel,” he said.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Shivakumar said he celebrates his children’s birthdays but feels hesitant about celebrating his own. Recalling an incident in Paris 25 years ago, he said, “When people came to know it was my birthday, they invited me on stage and brought a cake with candles. As someone from a rural background, I was not used to such celebrations. When I was asked to blow out the candles, a person intervened and said that, as someone from India, I belong to a culture that lights lamps, not extinguishes them.”

Describing Jyoti Nivas College as a pride of Bengaluru, he said it has produced several talented individuals and leaders over the past six decades and remains a highly disciplined institution.