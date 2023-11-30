Christian Students & Faculty Oppose MU Holding Exams during Christmas & New Year Season

Christian Students & Faculty Oppose Mangaluru University Holding Semester Exams during Christmas & New Year Holiday Season. It is the FIRST time that MU has scheduled an examination during this season. Bah humbug!

Mangaluru: “Why even would Mangalore University decide to hold Semester Exams during the holiday season of Christmas and New Year when many of us Christian students want to spend some joyous moments with our family, a festive season that comes once a year,” said Jacob M S a PG student who has already booked his flight ticket to visit his family in Mumbai on 20 December 2023. The decision by Mangalore University (MU) to hold semester examinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday season has been opposed by the students and faculty belonging to the Christian community.

According to the provisional timetable issued by MU, the first, third, and fifth semester examinations will commence on 20 December 2023, and end on 17 January 2023

It is the FIRST time that MU has scheduled an examination during this season. It should be noted that a majority of the Christian minority-run colleges declare Christmas and New Year holidays between 24 December to 1 January

“Over the years, no exams were held during the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons in the coastal districts, but Mangalore University, without taking this into consideration, has announced the provisional timetable. MU must immediately reconsider it and start the exam only after the first week of January,” said an English professor at the University. Some lecturers demanded the postponement of the semester examinations since they have not yet completed the syllabus. “The guest faculty at government first-grade colleges joined only in the middle of September 2023, and they are yet to complete the syllabus. There is no need to rush with the semester examination without completion of the syllabus,” complained another Chemistry lecturer

Besides, MU has planned to conduct practical examinations from 15 December, a week before the theory exams. “Usually, the practical examinations are conducted a month before the theory examinations. This will be a burden on the faculty and students,” said a Registrar of a renowned Catholic private college in the City. It is learnt that the private colleges run by Christian minorities are planning to write a letter to the vice-chancellor of Mangalore University and meet him with a delegation in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Raju Krishna Chalannavar, registrar (evaluation) of MU, has planned to host a meeting soon to discuss why the examination was scheduled during the Christmas and New Year seasons.



