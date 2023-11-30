Villagers plan welcome for rescued tunnel workers from UP



Shravasti: The people of Motipur Kala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district are getting ready to extend a warm welcome to six of the workers, rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Out of the 41 labourers rescued on Tuesday night, eight are from Uttar Pradesh of which six are from Shravasti.

Sheela, wife of a rescued worker Ram Sundar, said: “We have made all arrangements for a warm welcome. We have arranged sweets and other favourite food items for Ram Sundar and all the other rescued men of the village.”

Ram Sundar’s mother Dhanpati said a party would be thrown in the village when the rescued men reach here.

The villagers burst crackers and lit diyas (earthen lamps) when they heard about the safe rescue of their loved ones on Tuesday night.

All the workers were airlifted by the Indian Army’s Chinook helicopter from Uttarkashi to Rishikesh on Wednesday afternoon.

Mahesh, brother of a rescued worker Satyadev, said over the phone that all the rescued labourers, including his brother, are healthy.

“And now we want to reach home as soon as possible,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh nodal officer for rescue and relief work Arun Kumar Mishra said all the eight rescued men of the state were discharged from the Chinyaisaur community health centre in Uttarkashi on Wednesday afternoon and airlifted to Rishikesh.

They would be examined further at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)-Rishikesh.

Thereafter, the workers and their attendants would be taken to Lucknow from Rishikesh on Thursday.

Later, they would be moved to their villages by the respective subdivisional magistrates.