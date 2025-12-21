Christmas Celebrated with Joy and Inclusion Among the Visually and Physically Challenged in Bangalore

Bangalore: A heartening Christmas celebration imbued with love, inclusion, and hope unfolded on December 21st, 2025, at the Holy Ghost Church Parish Hall in Richards Town, Bengaluru. The event, dedicated to visually and physically challenged children and their families, served as a powerful testament to the spirit of Christmas.

The programme was generously hosted and thoughtfully animated by Mrs. Nelly Prichard and her family, including her son, Mr. Kevin, daughter-in-law Mrs. Sneha, and grandson Kian. Their dedication fostered an atmosphere of warmth and belonging, bringing together children with disabilities, their families, priests, religious figures, honored guests, and dedicated volunteers to commemorate the festive season as Pilgrims of Hope.

The celebration commenced promptly at 10:30 a.m. with a graceful prayer dance performed by the girls of St. Charles Borromeo Orphanage. Their performance, a beautiful expression of devotion, ushered in the spirit of Christmas. Following the dance, Fr. Alex led the opening prayer, invoking divine blessings upon all those gathered.

Mrs. Nelly Prichard delivered a sincere and welcoming address, expressing her profound gratitude to the attendees. She underscored the paramount importance of celebrating Christmas as one unified and inclusive family, emphasizing the values of compassion and understanding.

A symbolic lighting of the lamp ceremony followed, representing hope, unity, and the illuminating light of Christ. The lamp was jointly lit by the Chief Guest, Mrs. Princy David, alongside Mrs. Nelly Prichard, Ms. Piya Xaxa, Mrs. Anitha, Fr. Alex, Fr. Vignan Das, Advocate Sampath Shetty, Sr. Juliana Miranda, Mubina, and Anusha, signifying a collective commitment to these principles.

Mrs. Princy David, the Chief Guest and principal sponsor of the programme, delivered an inspiring address that deeply resonated with the audience. Her encouraging words highlighted the inherent dignity, strength, and unique abilities of individuals with disabilities. She emphasized the themes of hope, acceptance, and togetherness, leaving a lasting impression on all present. Special recognition was extended to the Redemptorist Fathers, particularly Fr. Edward CSSR, Provincial Superior, for their benevolent provision of the Holy Ghost Church Parish Hall and their unwavering support of the celebration.

A joyful cake-cutting ceremony, involving all the dignitaries, served as a symbolic representation of celebrating Christmas as a united and harmonious family. Engaging activities, including the Love, Peace, Joy, and Hope Game and the Christmas Colours Game, followed, eliciting smiles, laughter, and enthusiastic participation from attendees of all ages.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by vibrant Christmas dance performances, melodious carol singing, a spirited Santa dance, and a series of interactive games. These moments of fellowship underscored the humility, grace, and profound love that lie at the heart of the Christmas message.

The programme culminated with the distribution of gifts, symbolizing love, care, and the joy of sharing. Communio caps and calendars were distributed by Fr. Vignan Das, Associate Director of Communio, as a meaningful gesture of remembrance and unity. A heartfelt vote of thanks was proposed, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of all those who helped make the celebration both meaningful and memorable. The event concluded with fellowship over food, strengthening bonds of communion and joy among the participants.

This Christmas programme served as a powerful testament to the message that Christmas is truly about love, inclusion, and hope, where every individual is valued and celebrated for their unique contribution. It was a memorable celebration of faith and joy, fostering a strong spirit of communion among all those in attendance.

The programme was expertly coordinated by Sr. Margarita Dias SCB, Mr. Godwin, Mrs. Nisha, Mr. Michael, and their families, in collaboration with Mrs. Nelly Prichard, ensuring a seamless and impactful event.