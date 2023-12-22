Christmas, New Year & Hostel Day Celebration at Fr Muller Homeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: Christmas is love coming down to earth, Jesus Christ was God’s gift to the world, a gift of infinite worth. The festive season waves a magic wand over the earth to cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. It’s the celebration of love, generosity, benevolence, peace, kindness, brotherhood and bonding.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College organised a jubilant and meaningful Christmas, New Year and Hostel Day celebration on 20th December 2023 on the college premises. The programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty with a melodious prayer song.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, extended a warm and cordial welcome to the gathering. To commemorate the joy of Christmas, a cake-cutting ceremony was held. Director Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho along with Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Assistant Administrator Rev Fr Ashwin Crasta, Principal Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Vice Principal Dr Vilma D’Souza, Rev Fr John Vas, Chaplain FMHMC, Management committee members, Cultural Secretary and StudentS’ Council representatives.

To update the current research trends and encourage research and publications among students and staff members, a research bulletin was released by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. Director, in his Presidential message conveyed. “God sent his only son Jesus Christ into this world two thousand years ago, who taught us to love one another and live in unity and brotherhood. We need to imbibe these core values to live in peace and harmony with our brethren. Christmas gives us the important message to love our neighbour, being in the healthcare profession let us implore God’s blessing to continue our ministry of healing and comforting the sick and needy. Hoping in God we can begin the new year with new hope and aspiration in this uncertain world”.

To enliven the occasion enhance the festivity and make the occasion more meaningful, a Christmas carol singing competition was held for the UG’s, Interns and PG’s. Mrs Raina Castelino and Mr Ronald D’Souza judged the competition. The Judges were felicitated with a token of gratitude by the Director.

The lucky draw contest was conducted by Dr Rajachandra G and the winners were awarded attractive prizes. The winners of Pioneer competitions and Sports were felicitated by the Director. To add sparkle and delight to the occasion, Christmas Carols were sung by teaching & non-teaching staff. The Staff of Father Muller Pharmaceutical Division rendered a dance drama on the Christmas theme. The students rendered a vibrant, foot-tapping performance as a part of the hostel day celebration.

The arrival of Santa Claus with his troupe created a mesmerising and ecstatic ambience enhancing the joy of Christmas. The winners of Carol’s singing competition, Best Hostel Room and Reel making competition on hostel life were awarded cash prizes. The event was eloquently and gracefully compeered by Ms Sri Harene S and Mr Akhil Monteiro. Celebrations concluded with the Institution’s Anthem. To enhance the festivity and share the joy of Christmas, a sumptuous dinner was served.