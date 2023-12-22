CHRISTMAS SOUHARDA hosted at St Aloysius ITI Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On Friday 22nd December 2023 Christmas Souharda programme was celebrated at St Aloysius ITI at 10:30 am. Brahma Kumari Vishveshwarya – Centre Incharge Brahmakumaris, Mangaluru; Abul Afa Yusuf Zahri – H M Hidayatul Islam Arabic Madrasa Chairman SYS Talithanuji Unit; Br Joseph Crasta – Managing Trustee Snehalaya Charitable Trust ® were Chief guests for the programme. Rev Fr. John Dsouza S J – Director, St Aloysius ITI was the President of the programme. Roshan D’souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Naveen – Convener of the programme and N Shashank – President of the Student Council were present for the programme.

The programme was commenced by a prayer service which was led by Electrician 2nd year students. Noel Lobo – Training Officer, welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by cutting the Christmas cake by the dignitaries. Brahma Kumari Vishveshwari addressed the gathering by saying, “What we think, we say and what we do must be the same. We should make a resolution for ourselves. To achieve our goal we must work hard. Before we start any work we must do some meditation for a few minutes.” Abul Afa Yusuf Zahri spoke, saying, “We must all live in peace. We must know about other religions to avoid violence in society. All religions teach love, peace and equality. No religion advocates violence. We should also respect other religions in order to create peace in the society.”

Prizes were distributed to the students who won in the star competition, carol singing competition and greeting card competition. Addressing the gathering Br Joseph Crasta said that, “Now a days people celebrate Souharda programmes in various places. To make a speech is easy but to live it is difficult. 90% of fights in society happen because of religion. In colleges, students of different religions study together. Nowadays some people or organisations mislead the youth and poison their minds to achieve their self-interests. We must correct them so that they don’t go down the wrong path. We must be light in others’ lives and wipe their tears. No religion is greater than humanity.”

Christmas carols were sung by the students and staff members. In his Presidential address, Fr John D’souza SJ said “We celebrate Christmas on December 25th. In schools, colleges and other workplaces people celebrate Christmas. But in our institution, we celebrate the Christmas Souharda programme. We want our students to live in unity, and respect each other’s religion and culture.” Mr Likhith, a student of Electrician 2nd year proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was compered by Yashwanth, student of Electrician 2nd year. The crib was done by Electrician 2nd year students. Prize winners of the competition are as follows :

Carols Competition:

1st Prize – MRAC 2nd year 2nd Prize – MRAC 1st year 3rd Prize – MMV 2nd year

Star Competition

1st Prize – Fashion Designing 2nd Prize – Welder 3rd Prize – MRAC 1st year and MMV 2nd year

Greeting Card Competition

1st Prize – Ummar Farook, MRAC 1st year 2nd Prize – Mohammed Faveez, Electronics Mechanic 1st year 3rd Prize – Azmiya, Fashion Design