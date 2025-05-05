Church in India Fast-Tracks Implementation of Synodality

Bangalore: In a significant step towards embedding synodality at the grassroots, the Latin Catholic Church in India has embarked on the accelerated implementation of its recently launched Pastoral Plan. The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) is convening a two-day national workshop on 5 and 6 May 2025 at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bangalore.

The Workshop brings together Commission Secretaries, Department Directors, Apostolate Coordinators, and Regional Deputy Secretaries to foster unified and coordinated action in the realisation of the synodal vision articulated in the CCBI Pastoral Plan. This Plan, the fruit of extensive national consultation, embodies the collective discernment of the Church in India.

Unveiled in September 2024, the Pastoral Plan stands as a landmark ecclesial initiative, informed by the voices of over 5,000 participants – including bishops, priests, religious, lay faithful, and young people – who together reflected on a fundamental question: How does God want the Church to be significantly different by 2033?

An important milestone in this journey – a key follow-up process – was the publication of the final document of the 36th Plenary Assembly, entitled Pilgrims of Hope: Discerning Synodal Path, on 19 March 2025. Drawing from both global and national synodal insights, the document offers a theological and pastoral framework for the Church’s mission in the decade ahead.

Organised by the CCBI Facilitation Committee, the current workshop aims to equip national-level Church officials with strategies, tools, and practical guidance for effective implementation. The Facilitation Committee is chaired by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi, with Fr Christopher Vimalraj, Associate Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, serving as Convenor. Other committee members include Fr Joseph Xavier SJ, Fr Jaison Vadassery, Mr. Raja Shanmugam, Ms. Priya Francis, and Sr Rose Paite, MSMHC.

The workshop commenced with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and Morning Prayer (Lauds), presided over by Bishop Lobo. The sessions comprise theological reflection, the exchange of regional experiences, and focused group discussions on key pastoral ministries including Basic Ecclesial Communities, Canon Law, Ecology, Ecumenism, Family, Faith Formation, Laity, Liturgy, Migrants, Media, Education, Theology, Vocations, Women, Youth, and the Bible.

The second day of the workshop will feature a special plenary session led by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo. This session will critically assess the strengths, challenges, and emerging opportunities in the current phase of implementation. Participants will work collaboratively to chart practical and context-sensitive next steps for advancing the Pastoral Plan across the dioceses and regions of the country.

The CCBI believes this workshop is a decisive moment in the journey towards a more participatory, listening, and mission-oriented Church. As the Church in India advances towards the Jubilee Year 2033, the synodal vision continues to unfold – calling the people of God to walk together in faith, discernment, and hope. – Dr Christopher Vimalraj.



