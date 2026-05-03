Brother Arrested in Karkala for Alleged Parricide Over Property Dispute

Karkala: A familial dispute concerning property ownership has culminated in a fatal incident in the Mittabettu, Hiriangadi area of Kasaba village, Karkala taluk. Richard D’Souza was allegedly murdered by his younger brother, Harold D’Souza, following a heated argument regarding house and land matters.

The Karkala Town Police Station has registered a case under Crime No. 64/2026, invoking Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), subsequent to a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Jacintha D’Souza, on May 3, 2026. The complaint details a long-standing disagreement between the brothers, Richard and Harold D’Souza, pertaining to the ownership of a property located in the Mittabettu, Hiriangadi area.

Initial reports indicate that the dispute escalated into a physical altercation during which the accused, Harold D’Souza, purportedly assaulted Richard D’Souza with a wooden object or similar implement, resulting in the latter’s death.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly responded to the incident. A police team, operating under the supervision of DYSP Vijayaprasad and led by CPI Ajjath Ali, comprising officers and staff from both Karkala Town and Rural Police Stations, successfully located and apprehended the accused, Harold D’Souza. The accused has since been presented before the court for judicial proceedings.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Further details are expected to emerge as the police continue to gather evidence and conduct inquiries related to this tragic case of alleged parricide stemming from a property dispute.