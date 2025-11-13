Church Leaders Advocate Shift from Maintenance to Missionary Focus in India

Goa: The Catholic Church in India has been called upon to transition from a focus on institutional maintenance to a renewed emphasis on missionary work. This call to action was delivered by Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), during the inauguration of the Regional Deputy Secretaries Capacity Building Programme in Goa on Wednesday.

Addressing an audience of regional church leaders, Rev. Dr. Alathara emphasized the need to recapture the fervent missionary spirit that characterized the early Christian communities. He asserted that the Church’s primary purpose extends beyond the preservation of existing infrastructure. “We are not called to preserve structures, but to proclaim the Good News with courage and compassion,” he stated. “The time has come to move from maintenance to mission, from comfort to commitment.” Rev. Dr. Alathara referenced the CCBI’s Pastoral Plan, launched in 2024, as a strategic initiative designed to facilitate the Church’s embrace of a revitalized missionary vision throughout India.

The three-day capacity-building program is designed to provide Regional Deputy Secretaries with enhanced pastoral leadership skills and practical tools to drive meaningful community transformation. A team of experienced resource persons, including Fr. Joe Xavier, S.J., Fr. Christopher Vimalraj, Fr. Duming Gonsalves, and Mr. Vincent D’Silva, are leading the sessions. The program incorporates a variety of instructional methods, including reflective exercises, collaborative group work, and the sharing of practical insights gleaned from real-world experiences.

Participants have expressed that the opening day of the program was profoundly inspiring and transformative. Fr. Peter Charles, Regional Deputy Secretary of Bihar, commented, “This programme is helping us rediscover our missionary identity.” Fr. Francis, Regional Deputy Secretary of Tamil Nadu, further added, “It challenges us to move beyond routine and serve with renewed faith and purpose.”

The Capacity Building Programme is scheduled to conclude on November 14th with a commitment session. During this session, participants will be expected to develop and present concrete action plans designed to reorient their respective diocesan ministries toward a more mission-driven approach. The program aims to foster a renewed sense of purpose and equip church leaders with the skills necessary to effectively spread their message and engage with communities throughout India.