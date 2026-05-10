Kamal Haasan congratulates Vijay as TVK chief becomes Chief Minister

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday led greetings from the Tamil film fraternity to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in what is being described as a historic turning point in the state’s political history.

In a post in Tamil on X, Kamal Haasan extended his congratulations to “his brother” Vijay and expressed hope that the state would progress under his government and reach new heights.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder had earlier criticised the delay in inviting Vijay to form the government, saying democratic values and the verdict of the people must be respected.

Several actors, directors and members of the film industry also congratulated Vijay on social media, describing his ascent from cinema superstar to Chief Minister as unprecedented in recent Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay took oath as Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai along with a nine-member council of ministers after securing the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

The TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections with 108 seats, crossed the majority mark of 118 after receiving support from the Congress, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The swearing-in ceremony generated massive excitement across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of supporters gathering in Chennai since early morning. The venue witnessed heavy security arrangements as several national leaders, film personalities, and senior politicians arrived to attend the event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Chennai on Sunday morning to participate in the ceremony, underlining the importance of the new political alliance that enabled Vijay to stake claim to form the government.

Political observers described Vijay’s elevation as a watershed moment for Tamil Nadu, ending nearly six decades of alternating rule between the DMK and the AIADMK. With TVK now heading the government, the state is witnessing the emergence of a new political force that has rapidly transformed the electoral landscape within a short span of time.