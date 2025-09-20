CID probe ordered into Zubeen Garg’s death, autopsy completed in Singapore

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the CID will probe the circumstances leading to the sudden death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The state government has already directed the Assam Police to transfer all FIRs lodged in connection with the incident to the CID for a comprehensive inquiry.

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the DGP to hand over all the cases to the CID for a consolidated investigation,” CM Sarma said.

Notably, Shyam Kanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma worked as Garg’s manager.

The 52-year-old singer, best known nationally for the hit number ‘Ya Ali’ from the Bollywood film Gangster, passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a seizure while swimming off a yacht in Singapore. He had reportedly complained of breathlessness before collapsing.

Despite being administered CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead around 2.50 p.m. IST.

Authorities in Singapore have completed the post-mortem examination, and the body was formally handed over to members of his entourage in the presence of Indian embassy officials.

CM Sarma said the remains would be embalmed and flown to New Delhi late on Saturday, before being taken to Guwahati in a chartered flight early Sunday.

The body will first be taken to Garg’s residence in Guwahati, where his father, wife, and other close family members will pay their respects.

Later, the mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for the public to bid a final farewell.

“No decision will be taken unilaterally by the state government. The place and timing of the last rites will be finalised only after consultations with his family, close associates, and public organisations,” CM Sarma said, adding that a state holiday will be declared on the day of the cremation.

Meanwhile, Assam has declared a three-day mourning period from September 20 to 22.

During this time, no official entertainment programmes, ceremonial functions, or government-hosted dinners will be held.

Zubeen Garg, who had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday to perform at the Northeast Festival scheduled between September 19 and 21, was one of the most loved voices of Assam.

His death has left an irreplaceable void in the state’s cultural landscape, with tributes pouring in from across India and abroad.