Manipal Students Arrested for Alleged Ganja Peddling

Manipal: In a recent operation, Manipal Police have apprehended two students from a prominent business management college in Manipal on charges of peddling ganja. The arrests were made following a raid on an apartment in Shivalli village, Udupi taluk, acting on credible intelligence.

On the night of September 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a specialized police team, spearheaded by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, executed a search warrant at Flat C-1702, located on the 17th floor of Royal Embassy Apartments. During the operation, Aryan C. Thadani was taken into custody. Authorities seized 2.105 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 60,000. Additionally, a hookah, a digital scale, and an iPhone, valued at Rs 75,000, were confiscated from the premises.

Subsequent investigations led to the apprehension of a second suspect, Aryan Chagappa, in Mangaluru. A search of his scooter, bearing registration number KA 20 EX 7595, resulted in the recovery of 627 grams of ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 20,000.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both accused are students enrolled at a well-regarded business management institution in Manipal. Law enforcement officials have revealed that the students are believed to be addicted to narcotic substances and were allegedly involved in the distribution of ganja to their fellow students.

A formal case has been registered at Manipal Police Station under Crime No. 168/2025, invoking Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(II)(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Following their arrest, both individuals were presented before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Prabhu D.T. The raiding team was led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, with the active support of Sub-Inspector Akshayakumari S.N. and other dedicated members of the Manipal police force.