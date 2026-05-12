CISF conducts aircraft crash mock exercise ‘Agni Chakra’ at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A full-scale aircraft crash mock exercise ‘Agni Chakra’ was organised at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, a key wing of the country’s paramilitary forces entrusted with the security of the airport and other aviation establishments.

The mock exercise was undertaken by the CISF, involving a large number of personnel simulating crash-landing conditions at the airport and quick response, in coordination with various stakeholders manning the airport.

Various personnel from ARFF, Delhi Police, BDDS, medical teams, airlines and ground agencies also participated in the Agni Chakra mock exercise.

The CISF personnel responded swiftly and effectively by immediately cordoning off the simulated crash site, regulating access control and assisting in rescue and evacuation operations.

The drill assessed inter-agency communication, emergency response, casualty handling and crisis management, reaffirming CISF’s preparedness.

The CISF, at regular intervals, keeps conducting mock exercises in order to brace itself for unforeseen circumstances.

Two months ago, it conducted a counter-terrorist mock exercise at the IGI Airport to assess its preparedness and enhance seamless inter-agency coordination to deal with evolving security threats.

The CISF oversees the security of airports across India, as it was formed to provide better protection and security to industrial undertakings owned by the Central government.

Various personnel from the CISF, including dog squad, Delhi Police, DGCA, Delhi Fire Services, ARFF (DIAL) and medical teams participated in the exercise.

Notably, the CISF is one of the Central Armed Police Forces providing security to large public sector establishments, including offices, complexes, and sometimes also private entities.

The central force, under the Home Ministry, was formed in 1969 with a strength of 2,800.

It provides consultancy services to private industries as well as other organisations within the government.

The CISF also plays a major role in disaster management, and has a ‘fire wing’ which helps during such accidents.