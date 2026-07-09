CISF Personnel Killed in Motorcycle Accident on NH-66 in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel lost his life in a road accident near KPT on National Highway-66 on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Seetharam Gowda, a resident of Koyila. He was serving with the CISF and was posted at the Central Jail in Jammu. According to information available, he had come to his native place on leave on July 3.

Police said that Seetharam had travelled to Koyila on July 7 to submit documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. On July 8, at around 3:40 p.m., he was riding his motorcycle, bearing registration number KA-21-K-7558, from Koyila when the accident occurred near the Radiant Star Hotel on NH-66, close to KPT.

He suffered grievous injuries in the accident and was rushed to A.J. Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries while being shifted there, police added.

Seetharam’s wife, Rohini, was informed of the accident by phone. On reaching the hospital, she was informed of her husband’s death. Meanwhile, Likhith, her nephew who works in Mangaluru, visited the accident site and kept the family updated on the way to the hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Rohini, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining whether the motorcycle skidded on its own or whether another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police said they are collecting evidence to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further action will be taken after the investigation findings are established and before the body is handed over to the family for the last rites.