Six Injured in Head-On Collision Between Two Cars on Charmadi–Ujire Highway

Belthangady: Six persons sustained injuries in a serious road accident after two cars collided head-on on the Charmadi–Ujire National Highway near Seatkad in Mundaje village on Thursday morning.

According to available information, the accident occurred when two cars travelling in opposite directions crashed into each other, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The impact of the collision was severe, injuring all six occupants.

The injured have been identified as Vinitha (22), Gowramma (49), and Kottregowda (55), all residents of Kavoor in Mangaluru, and Bheemanna (65), Srinivas (32), and Shashidhar (33), who are residents of Surpur in Yadgir district.

Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the scene and participated in the rescue efforts. Their prompt response helped move the injured passengers to safety before further assistance arrived.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Ujire, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said the victims are being closely monitored, though the extent of their injuries has not been fully detailed.

Both vehicles suffered major damage in the crash. Despite the seriousness of the accident, all the occupants survived, bringing relief amid what could have been a far more tragic incident.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety along the busy highway stretch, which sees regular traffic movement. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the collision.